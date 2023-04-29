Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,179 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First American Financial worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First American Financial



First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

