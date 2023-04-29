Brokers Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.97.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.72.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.