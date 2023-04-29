Ieq Capital LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after acquiring an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $71.58 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

