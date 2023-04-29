Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hasbro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

