Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

