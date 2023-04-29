Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 669 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $202.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average is $177.72.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.47) to GBX 2,750 ($34.34) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

