Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $126,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

