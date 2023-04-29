Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $123,000 Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,709,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 508.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

