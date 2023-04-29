2,305 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,966 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 228.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 577,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after acquiring an additional 401,850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,658,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $70.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

