Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $46.51 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

