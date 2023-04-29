Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $170.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

