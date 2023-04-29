Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $144,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

