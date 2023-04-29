Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $157,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

AVGO opened at $626.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $621.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.61. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

