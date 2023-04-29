Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

