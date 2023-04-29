Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VIG stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

