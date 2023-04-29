Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,392,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,007,000 after purchasing an additional 352,524 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

