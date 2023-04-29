Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 6,517 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

