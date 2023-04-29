Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.20.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

