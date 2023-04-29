Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.2 %

ARE opened at $124.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $189.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

