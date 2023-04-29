Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,443,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 613,956 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

