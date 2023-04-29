Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $238,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.