Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,402 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

