Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $206.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

