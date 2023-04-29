940 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,038,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.