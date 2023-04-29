Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 10,335 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.88 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

