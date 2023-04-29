3,050 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

