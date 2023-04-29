Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 177 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

