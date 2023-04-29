Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

