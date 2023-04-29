Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $218,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

