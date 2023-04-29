Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 12,634 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after buying an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

