Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $223,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

