Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

