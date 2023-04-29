Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $942.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

