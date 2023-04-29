Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 7,172 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

