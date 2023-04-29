Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,526,000 after acquiring an additional 196,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ABB by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 182,201 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.