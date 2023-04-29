Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 707,774 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Ferguson by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,395,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 383,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $140.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

