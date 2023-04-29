Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 17,209 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $187,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

