The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after buying an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

NYSE ALL opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

