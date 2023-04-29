Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,016,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $21.12 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.