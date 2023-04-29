Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

