Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 20,329 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,329 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 61.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,950,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $57.46.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.