The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

