Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

