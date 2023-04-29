Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 129,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 585,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,554,913,045,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $963,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

