Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

