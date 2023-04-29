ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of ChampionX worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ChampionX by 43.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

