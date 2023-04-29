Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,368.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,298.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,295.83. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

