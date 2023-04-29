Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,494,000,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $346.38 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

