Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LAD opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.