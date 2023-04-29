Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,651,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 119,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

